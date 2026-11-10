Bermuda name 22-man Concacaf Nations League Squad for Crucial Guadeloupe Double-Header

Gombey Warriors travel to Guadeloupe for pivotal group fixtures against St Lucia and the hosts

The Bermuda Football Association has named a 22-man Senior Men’s National Team squad ahead of their decisive Concacaf Nations League double-header in Guadeloupe.

The Gombey Warriors have travelled to the French Caribbean territory for a pivotal international window that will shape their Nations League fortunes, with back-to-back fixtures set for the Stade Roger Zami.

Head coach John Barry Nusum has blended overseas professionals with leading domestic talent across a balanced selection.

Goalkeepers Milai Perot and Jahquil Hill are joined by Coleridge Fubler, while Harry Twite, Luke Robinson, and Caleb McDowall bolster a defensive unit that also includes Julian Carpenter, Logan Jimenez, Jorj Dublin, and Nayan Grant.

Experienced campaigner Willie Clemons provides midfield leadership alongside the attacking flair of Ne-Jai Tucker, Riley Robinson, Jakeem Jennings, Lazai Outerbridge, and Enoch Joseph.

In attack, Djair Williams-Parfitt and Enrique Russell spearhead an expansive forward line alongside Hayden Dill, Ben Osset, Elisha Darrell, Blayz Borgesson, and Malachai Belboda.

Bermuda open their campaign on Friday against St Lucia, before wrapping up the group stage on Monday against hosts Guadeloupe. Both fixtures kick off at 15:00 Bermuda time.