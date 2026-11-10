Bermuda’s Daley stars as Toronto sweep past Western in University Swimming

Bermudian swimmer adds butterfly silver as Varsity Blues cruise past Western University

Bermudian swimmer Elijah Daley produced a virtuoso display to propel the University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s team to a commanding dual-meet victory over Western University.

Toronto dominated from the opening session, cruising to an emphatic 95-48 team triumph over the hosts.

Second-year sensation Daley spearheaded the effort, underlining his versatility with a sparkling pair of individual victories.

Daley demonstrated his explosive sprint power in the men’s 50m breaststroke, storming to top spot in a sharp 28.36 seconds. He swiftly followed that up with a clinic in the 200m individual medley, controlling proceedings across all four strokes to secure his second win of the day in 2 minutes 0.13 seconds.

The Bermudian completed a prolific afternoon in the pool with another podium finish, touching the wall in 24.21 seconds to take silver in the 50m butterfly and seal a standout day on collegiate duty.