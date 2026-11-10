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Bermuda’s Daley stars as Toronto sweep past Western in University Swimming

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

Bermudian swimmer adds butterfly silver as Varsity Blues cruise past Western University

Bermudian swimmer Elijah Daley produced a virtuoso display to propel the University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s team to a commanding dual-meet victory over Western University.

Toronto dominated from the opening session, cruising to an emphatic 95-48 team triumph over the hosts.

Second-year sensation Daley spearheaded the effort, underlining his versatility with a sparkling pair of individual victories.

Daley demonstrated his explosive sprint power in the men’s 50m breaststroke, storming to top spot in a sharp 28.36 seconds. He swiftly followed that up with a clinic in the 200m individual medley, controlling proceedings across all four strokes to secure his second win of the day in 2 minutes 0.13 seconds.

The Bermudian completed a prolific afternoon in the pool with another podium finish, touching the wall in 24.21 seconds to take silver in the 50m butterfly and seal a standout day on collegiate duty.

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