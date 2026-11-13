Bermuda relegated to Nations League C after Guadeloupe beat Barbados

Guadeloupe’s 3–0 win over Barbados seals Gombey Warriors’ drop with two games left

Bermuda’s relegation to Concacaf Nations League C has been confirmed with two group fixtures remaining, as 32 decisive matches take place across the region between 12 and 17 November to determine qualification for the 2027 Gold Cup.

With eight national teams securing direct berths to next year’s tournament and 10 further places on offer in the Gold Cup Prelims, the Gombey Warriors’ fate in League B Group B was sealed without kicking a ball on Thursday after Guadeloupe claimed a commanding 3–0 victory over group leaders Barbados.

Goals from Ange-Freddy Plumain and Jonathan Gamby lifted Guadeloupe to seven points from five matches at Stade Roger Zami. That result moved every team above Bermuda out of reach—leaving Barbados top on 10 points, Saint Lucia second on nine with two games in hand, and Bermuda rooted to the bottom with zero points from four outings