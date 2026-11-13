Mexico edge ahead in Group I as Bermuda sit third after Day 1 in Rio

Bermuda claim second, fourth in Rio de Janeiro as Mexico lead SSL Gold Cup qualifiers

Mexico established a narrow one-point lead at the top of Group I on the opening day of the SSL Gold Cup 2026 Pan-American Qualifiers in Rio de Janeiro, while Bermuda’s Privateers ended Day 1 in third place.

Following a brief delay on Guanabara Bay, Mexico’s Las Catrinas—helmed by Yanic Gentry—dominated Race One from the front after breaking clear in a tight drag race to the left side of the course. Behind them, Captain Rockal Evans and Bermuda’s Privateers held off sustained pressure from Cuba’s Pirates of the Caribbean to secure second place ahead of Cuba and SSL newcomers El Salvador.

Race Two saw a shifting tide catch all four crews off guard on the approach to the line. El Salvador’s Torogoz surged into the lead at the leeward gate, only for a bowsprit penalty turn to drop them back to third. Cuba capitalised to claim victory ahead of Mexico, El Salvador, and Bermuda—leaving Mexico top of the standings on seven points, one clear of Cuba, with Bermuda third on four points heading into Day 2.