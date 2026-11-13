Friday, November 13, 2026
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Nightly News

Bermuda Tonight – November 13

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

Author

In this episode

  • Railway Trail murals near Bailey's Bay footbridge painted over. Some public murals at Bailey’s Bay have been whitewashed or altered. Arts Council chair Shana Hollis said nobody knows who did it. The project team plans a formal police complaint, but the BPS said no report had been made as of this afternoon.
  • Tributes paid after death of conservationist Dr David Wingate. Dr Wingate helped rediscover the cahow in 1951, a bird thought extinct since the 1620s. He was conservation officer for 34 years and led the restoration of Nonsuch Island. He earned an MBE and an OBE.
  • Microsoft apologises after outage hits users worldwide. Millions of Microsoft 365 users lost access to Outlook, Copilot and Teams. Microsoft said it was a technical issue, not cyber or AI related. Bermuda Broadcasting was among those affected. The Chamber of Commerce has no reliable count of local businesses hit.
  • Another fire ant colony found near Hamilton docks. A new colony of fire ants, discovered east of the commercial docks, has been treated. Treatment areas are being expanded from 200 to 500 metres around detection sites. Suspected ants should be reported, with photographs and the location, to fireants@gov.bm
  • Global Entrepreneurship Week runs November 16 to 22. The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation is hosting events for Global Entrepreneurship Week. The Wave of Opportunity Pitch on November 16 offers up to $25,000. Inspire Weekend at Grotto Bay runs November 19 to 22.
  • Opinion poll: Most say too little teaching on World Wars. Asked if younger Bermudians understand the sacrifices of those who served in two World Wars, 76% said there is insufficient education. One in five said some young people understand but many don't. 5% were not sure.
  • Wet start to weekend, small craft warning in effect. A small craft warning continues through the weekend. Sunday is cooler and brighter at 71, with a stray shower possible on Monday.
  • US flights grounded nationwide over communication issue. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all US flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communication issue affected air route traffic control centres. Travellers should check with their airline.
  • Sports roundup: sailing, rugby and cricket. Bermuda are third after day one of the SSL Gold Cup Pan American Qualifiers. Peter Bromby is seventh at the Star World Championships. Jamon Hodgkin's Ravens won 26 to 22. Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 10 wickets, with Bermudian Precious Smith officiating.
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