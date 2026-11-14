U.S Consulate announces scholarship for teacher development program

The Consulate is pleased to announce the opening of the 2027 scholarship application for the Colonial Williamsburg Training Institute (CWTI). We welcome the opportunity to publicize this information in the media.

The U.S. Consulate has partnered with the Bermuda government, the Babcock Scholarship, and Colonial Williamsburg Training Institute for the past three years to provide Bermudian public primary school teachers with this professional development opportunity to further explore historic connections between the United States and Bermuda, with a specific focus on ties to Jamestown, Virginia.

We are excited to again offer this opportunity and look forward to receiving strong applications for the 2027 program. Attached is a copy of the promotional flyer. Interested educators should email the Consulate, hamiltonrsvp@state.gov, to receive the scholarship application which includes available program dates and more detailed information.

Eligible candidates include teachers in Primary 4 and Primary 5.

The application deadline is December 16.

Please advise if you require more information.