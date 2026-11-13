Caesars Pharmacy The Answer stay unbeaten as Reapers defeat Young Goats

League leaders improve to six-zero in Bermuda Basketball Association action as The Reapers defeat Young Goats

Caesars Pharmacy The Answer maintained their unblemished record in the Bermuda Basketball Association with a commanding 69-48 victory over Vanguard at the Bermuda College Gymnasium.

In the opening game of the evening’s double-header, the league leaders proved too strong at both ends of the court to improve to 6-0, leaving Vanguard winless at 0-6. Darae Smith paced Caesars Pharmacy with a game-high 21 points alongside 17 from Eric Lambert and five rebounds from Bruno Nogueira, while Maxwell Lawrence III led Vanguard with 18 points and five boards.

In the second fixture, The Reapers defeated the Young Goats 59-44 to move both sides onto identical 3-3 records. Kevin Stephens topped the scoring with 18 points, Justin Ebbin added 14, and Jacob Estis grabbed 10 rebounds to anchor the win, with Te’Jour Riley scoring 14 points and collecting seven rebounds for the Young Goats.