Bermuda’s Tatiana Sousa finishes ninth in Youth Olympic Games Javelin Final

Javelin thrower throws 35.13 metres to close out Bermuda’s campaign at the 2026 Games

Bermuda’s Tatiana Sousa brought the curtain down on the island’s campaign at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games with a battling ninth-place finish in the women’s javelin final.

Stepping onto the runway as Bermuda’s final competitor of the Games, the promising young thrower produced a best mark of 35.13 metres against an elite international field.

Sousa, who has marked herself out as one of Bermuda’s brightest emerging talents in field events, gave a spirited and committed account of herself on the global stage. While the distance fell just short of her personal best, the contest provided an invaluable week of high-calibre competition alongside the world’s leading junior athletes.

Her appearance in the final capped off a memorable showcase for Bermuda’s four-strong contingent, who tested themselves across track and field, swimming, and triathlon throughout the Games.