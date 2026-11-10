Waldron Steers Fox Valley Starlet to Victory at Hoosier Park

Bermudian driver claims victory aboard Fox Valley Starlet and logs two fifth-place finishes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park

Bermudian driver Kiwon Waldron enjoyed a standout evening at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Indiana, headlined by a sharp, composed victory aboard Fox Valley Starlet.

Waldron struck early on the card in race four, taking command of the mile pace contest from the outset. Controlling the fractions throughout, he guided Fox Valley Starlet across the wire in a brisk 1:53.3 to secure a convincing win.

The Bermudian was back in the sulky immediately for race five with Chantilly Russ. Despite posting a solid 1:54.4, the pair had to settle for fifth in a blanket finish.

Waldron rounded off a demanding triple-duty card in race nine, switching codes to the trot with Bluebird Yoshi. Facing stiff competition, he steered the trotter home in 1:57.4 for another respectable fifth-place finish, putting the seal on an active and rewarding American outing.