Hawley claims top-10 finish at World Triathlon Cup in Miyazaki

Bermudian Olympian clocks one hour flat at World Triathlon Cup in Japan

Bermudian Olympian Erica Hawley produced a strong all-round performance to secure 10th place in the Elite Women’s race at the 2026 World Triathlon Cup Miyazaki in Japan.

Competing at Miyazaki Seaside Park, Hawley crossed the finish line in exactly one hour flat (1:00:00) to earn a top-10 result against a competitive international field.

Hawley opened her race by completing the 750m swim in 9:46—the 16th-fastest split of the day—before steadily gaining ground across the 20km bike leg with a 32:02 clocking, the 15th quickest in the field.

Saving her strongest discipline for last, the Bermudian delivered the 10th-fastest 5km run split of the race at 16:46 to move up the leaderboard and cement her place inside the top 10.