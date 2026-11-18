The rise will be a blow to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has sought to ease cost of living pressures

Flames come out of a domestic gas ring of an oven in Durham, Britain, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith International News via Reuters:

Britain’s quarterly domestic energy price cap is expected to rise by about 26% in January, analysts at Cornwall Insight said on Wednesday, to its highest since 2023 as the US-Israeli war on Iran keeps wholesale energy prices elevated.

• The rise will be a blow to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has sought to ease cost of living pressures

• The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years this month and warned that inflation is likely to rise next year as high energy costs filter through the economy

• Cornwall Insight forecasts energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap will rise in January to £2,166 a year for typical use, up by £443 from £1,723 in October, which would be the highest level since April 2023

• The war in Iran has led to disruptions to shipping in the Middle East and curbed liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar, pushing up gas prices

• The benchmark British wholesale gas price has risen by about 35% during the August 19 to November 17 observation period used by Ofgem to calculate the new price cap

• Wholesale energy prices are the largest single factor contributing to the domestic price cap, which is set on a quarterly basis using a formula that also reflects suppliers’ network costs and environmental and social levies

• The cap does not account for the £100 payment the government will give to about 20 million households in January to help with energy bills, but it does include the removal in October of a 5% tax on domestic electricity bills

• Ofgem will announce the cap level on November 25

Reporting by Susanna TwidaleEditing by David Goodman