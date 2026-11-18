With domestic politics in turmoil, France has been unable to curb its oversized budget deficit and investors are demanding an increasingly large premium to finance its debt, raising concerns about its debt sustainability

A view shows the logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker International News via Reuters:

France and other indebted nations must rein in spending or face even higher borrowing costs, and markets could play a key role in disciplining governments, the European Central Bank said, indicating it was in no hurry to intervene in markets.

With domestic politics in turmoil, France has been unable to curb its oversized budget deficit and investors are demanding an increasingly large premium to finance its debt, raising concerns about its debt sustainability.

These worries have become so acute that economists are now discussing whether the ECB would need to prop up the market, an idea the bank has consistently pushed back on, arguing that it was not its job to assist any single member state.

It singled out France, where widening sovereign credit spreads highlight country-specific problems and partly reflect political risk related to next year’s presidential election.

“Taking a longer-term perspective, market discipline can help contain vulnerabilities by providing price signals which encourage prudent fiscal policies and timely corrective policy adjustment,” the ECB said in a Financial Stability Review on Wednesday.

HEDGE FUNDS EXACERBATED BOND SELLOFF

The ECB acknowledged, however, that the bond selloff seen this year was exacerbated by forced selling by hedge funds that had made leveraged bets on government bonds.

“At the time when the spreads widened particularly fast, we’ve seen that the hedge funds’ activity was causing that,” ECB Vice President Boris Vujcic told reporters as he presented the ECB’s Financial Stability Review.

“It didn’t last long. The markets quickly normalized, but as we say in this report, the quick unwinding of hedge fund positions can affect the market very rapidly.”

The ECB report showed just five hedge funds dominated key parts of the euro zone market, such as interest rate swaps, and visibility on their activity was limited and they tended to use entities based in the Cayman Islands.

OVERDUE FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

The key issue is that investor concerns push up borrowing costs, which then leaves the budget in an even more vulnerable position and could lead to further investor flight, the ECB added.

“Fiscal consolidation is overdue and increasingly important in an environment where the presence of news-sensitive, leveraged investors in sovereign bond markets is growing,” the ECB said.

French debt stood at 119% of gross domestic product at midyear, the third-highest in the euro zone after Greece and Italy, and the budget deficit is seen at 5.5% of GDP this year, the highest among the 21 euro zone members, according to the European Commission.

Even if French economic fundamentals stayed stable, the financing environment would still become more challenging, raising vulnerabilities, the ECB warned.

Sovereign debt issuance across the bloc is at its highest level since the pandemic, so countries are competing with one another for investors.

US tech firms looking to finance record AI investment are also borrowing heavily in Europe and may crowd out some sovereigns from debt markets, the ECB said.

High energy prices have also prompted governments to offer households subsidies but this too strains budgets, especially if support measures are not phased out.

All this is happening while inflation is high, forcing the ECB to raise interest rates, further lifting financing costs.

“In this context, a rigorous interpretation and application of the fiscal rules by the European Commission will be essential,” the ECB added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Alexandra Hudson