Global Entrepreneurship Week is officially underway in Bermuda, following the Wave of Opportunity Pitch Competition, with events continuing through Sunday.

Events will include the Entrepreneur’s Table, a discussion highlighting leadership lessons from Dubai, the Inspire Bermuda Festival, and a special film showcase.

Kendal Trott spoke with Bermuda Economic Development Corporation Director of Communication and Development Jamillah Lodge, who highlighted the benefits for aspiring and established entrepreneurs, while encouraging the wider community to take advantage of new additions to this year’s programme.