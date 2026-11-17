International rider Raishun Burch will serve as Elite Athlete & Coach Liaison for the Bermuda Equestrian Federation

Bermudian international show jumper Raishun Burch has been appointed as a director on the Bermuda Equestrian Federation (BEF) board.

Burch will serve as the governing body’s Elite Athlete & Coach Liaison while continuing his active commitments as both a competitive rider and coach.

“I think my support locally could really be helpful,” Burch said.

A prominent figure in Bermudian equestrianism, Burch competes regularly under the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) and has represented the island at major show jumping events across Europe and the Caribbean—including winning the Grand Caraïbe Grand Prix opener earlier in 2026.

In his new board capacity, Burch will draw on his international experience as an athlete, coach, and team manager to bridge the gap between the federation’s administration and Bermuda’s high-performance riders and coaching staff.