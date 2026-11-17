Le Pen, the frontrunner in polls to win the presidential race, set out her plans for pension reform as she seeks to convince investors she can balance one of her most popular pledges with promises to restore order to the public finances

French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) group MP Marine Le Pen poses for a photograph before a political debate ahead of the France’s 2027 presidential election broadcasted on French television channel LCI, in Rungis, in the southern suburbs of Paris, France, November 16, 2026. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Pool via REUTERS International News via Reuters:

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she would scrap President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, allowing hundreds of thousands of French workers to retire earlier, and create a new €900 billion ($990.5 billion) retirement fund.

Le Pen, the frontrunner in polls to win the presidential race, set out her plans for pension reform as she seeks to convince investors she can balance one of her most popular pledges with promises to restore order to the public finances.

France’s pension system is one of the most generous among industrialised nations and puts a huge strain on the heavily indebted country’s public finances. Le Pen said the system needed repairing to be preserved but that it was possible to enable workers to retire earlier.

“For those who wonder whether the French social model will still be standing when they retire, I have heard them. This reform is a promise for the future and an act of faith in the French model,” she told a press conference.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers will retire earlier, gaining two to three years compared with what (the Macron) reform would have imposed,” Le Pen added.

With polls pointing to a possible victory in next spring’s presidential election, the National Rally (RN) is under growing pressure to detail how it would curb budget deficits without abandoning commitments aimed at working-class voters, including allowing people who started work young to retire as early as 60.

Pensions are France’s largest public spending item, due to reach more than €430 billion ($474 billion) next year. Successive governments have struggled to contain costs without provoking fierce public opposition.

Le Pen proposed a €900 billion retirement fund that would be built up over a generation in addition to the existing pay-as-you-go model.

It would be capitalised by diverting €12 billion a year from some existing employer payroll contributions into a fund managed by the public sector financing body, the Caisse des Depots, which would aim for an average annual return of 4% to 6%.

“We are going to bring down one of the last privileges in our country, the privilege of access to the financial services that make a minority wealthy today … while also improving the financing of our national economy,” she said.

A worker who starts their career in 2028 could on average expect a payout at retirement of €70,000 from the fund, RN President Jordan Bardella said.

IN THE BOND MARKET’S CROSSHAIRS

France’s public finances are in the bond market’s focus, and a weak growth outlook is complicating the next president’s task of reining in the budget deficit. The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is likely to expand only 0.4% this year and 0.6% in 2027 — the weakest growth rate in the bloc, European Commission forecasts showed on Tuesday.

Le Pen sought last month to establish her fiscal credibility with promises to find €140 billion in overall budget savings by the end of the next presidential term in 2032.

RN budget spokesman Jean-Philippe Tanguy said the party’s pension reform represented a gross cost of €18.6 billion by 2032, but added that it would largely be offset by savings measures like tighter rules for pensions contributions.

As a result, the pensions deficit would stand at €4.8 billion in 2032 instead of the €9.5 billion currently projected.

Investors and economists, however, question whether those targets are compatible with the RN’s pledge to scrap Macron’s 2023 reform raising the retirement age to 64 from 62.

France has one of ⁠the lowest legal retirement ages among advanced economies — currently 62.9 subject to when a person was born — and one of the longest average life spans.

The RN is increasingly emphasising the number of years worked before workers qualify for a full pension, rather than a legal retirement age, as it seeks to contain costs.

Workers could retire between 60 and 62 if they have completed 40 to 42 years of contributions, depending on how early they entered the workforce. Many university graduates, however, would likely continue working well into their 60s to avoid reductions in pension benefits.

Bardella said the party wants to tighten the rules governing pension contribution periods and create financial incentives for employers to keep older workers in jobs for longer.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Richard Lough, Jon Boyle and Hugh Lawson