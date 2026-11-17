Gombey Warriors end their group stage campaign with a 4-1 away defeat at Stade Roger Zami

Bermuda closed out their 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League B group stage campaign with a 4-1 defeat away to Guadeloupe at the Stade Roger Zami.

Kendy Giblaca opened the scoring inside seven minutes before Claudio Beauvue doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 57th minute. Djair Parfitt-Williams handed Bermuda a lifeline in the 75th minute, only for Djamalee Boisné’s late penalty and a stoppage-time strike from substitute Raphael Mirval to seal a convincing home win.

Head coach John Barry Nusum pointed to key absences—with centre-backs Jorj Dublin and Harry Twite and striker Enrique Russell unavailable through suspension or injury—while framing the end of the campaign as a rebuilding opportunity for his young squad.

“This is a young team and we are going through a reshuffling period where there will be some lumps,” Nusum said. “The truth is our physicality has to be better. We need stronger, faster, and fitter players along with continuing to build a structure from our coaches that can breed success.

“This is a reset button moment and we’ll build it back up.”