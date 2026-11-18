Former Daytona 500 winner visits Bermuda Karting Club to inspire local racing talent

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch paid a special visit to the Bermuda Karting Club track, spending time mentoring and inspiring the island’s next generation of motorsport talent.

Hosted with the support of Rosewood Bermuda, the visit gave young local drivers a rare opportunity to meet and learn directly from one of American stock car racing’s most accomplished figures.

Beyond the on-track action at Bermuda’s local circuit, Busch—the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner—connected closely with aspiring racers to share insights from his career at the pinnacle of motorsport. Offering practical advice and encouragement, he emphasised the importance of passion, dedication, and determination in progressing through the competitive ranks.

Club organisers hailed the impact of the visit, praising the value of giving Bermuda’s youth direct access to a world-class competitor willing to invest in grassroots motorsport development.