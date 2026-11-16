Donawa and North Carolina stun top-ranked SMU to claim ACC Championship

Bermudian forward celebrates 3-0 upset victory to claim ACC Championship title

Bermudian forward Jace Donawa and No. 12 North Carolina delivered a dominant display to upset top-ranked SMU 3-0, securing the Tar Heels’ fourth Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship and their first since 2011.

In handing SMU their first loss of the 2026 season—and their heaviest defeat since October 2024—Carolina also equalled the largest margin of victory in an ACC Tournament Championship game, matching Maryland’s 3-0 win over Virginia in 2002.

Joschi Schelb opened the scoring in the first half with his 18th goal of the campaign, cutting in from the left side of the box to curl a low, left-footed strike into the bottom right corner. Ryan Zellefrow then struck twice after the interval to put the result beyond doubt.

Alongside their clinical finishing, UNC produced a defensive masterclass, restricting the Mustangs to eight total shots and preventing them from registering a single effort on target for the first time in at least a decade.