Heartbreak for Bermuda as rivals snatch final World Cup sailing berths

Bermudan Privateers narrowly miss Copa do Mundo da Vela qualification after two decisive losses

Bermuda suffered double qualifying agony on a dramatic “Golden Sunday” in Rio de Janeiro, narrowly missing out on a place at the Copa do Mundo da Vela—the Football World Cup in Sailing—after falling short in two winner-takes-all showdowns on Guanabara Bay.

In the decisive Group I finale, the Bermudan Privateers were locked in a straight fight with Cuba’s Pirates of the Caribbean for automatic qualification. After rounding the opening windward mark narrowly in front, Bermuda traded the lead repeatedly with their rivals in a fierce tactical battle before Cuba judged the final wind shift to perfection, crossing the line 12 seconds clear to leave the nations level on points and claim the group ticket on a tie-breaker.

Dropped into the Last Chance repechage alongside Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Antigua & Barbuda for the 40th and final tournament berth, Bermuda quickly found themselves locked in a two-boat duel with Antigua & Barbuda’s Rum Runners.

Bermuda clawed back a 21-second deficit on the second beat to draw level approaching the starboard lay line, but Antigua & Barbuda deployed a disciplined covering defence—matching every tack and gybe at speeds exceeding 15 knots—to cross the finish line first and end Bermuda’s campaign.