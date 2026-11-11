Updated healthcare standards available for public review

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The Bermuda Health Council would like to inform stakeholders that the general Standards of Operation for Health Service Providers have been updated and are available for public review. The Standards apply to all licensed health service providers and were developed from a combination of global standards, local context, and feedback from local health service providers.

Key Highlights

· Detailed expectations have been provided for each Standard to support interpretation and self-assessment of compliance by current and prospective health service providers

· Clear guidelines and requirements are intended to help providers better understand the regulatory framework and consider how it impacts their business

· Transparency around expectations and examples of evidence of compliance have been included so that providers can assess what additional resources they may need to support compliance with the requirements

The information sheet includes Standards of Operation for all health service providers, links to the relevant legislation, feedback and frequently asked questions, and consultation timelines for the development, implementation and enforcement of the process for licensing health service providers operating in Bermuda. The content was informed through multiple consultation processes which are listed on the Consultation Timeline tab.

This initiative reflects the Bermuda Health Council’s commitment to supporting a health system that prioritizes safety, quality and accountability.

Next Steps

The Standards have been developed in accordance with regulation 17 of the Bermuda Health Council (Health Service Providers) (Licensing) Regulations 2024. Health service providers are advised to review the published Standards and consider how and if they are compliant with these requirements.

If you require assistance with the licensing process, please contact the Health Council’s Registrations & Licensing Team at 292-6420 or by email at businesses@healthcouncil.bm.