The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.32% to 10,655.44 points by 1118 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.41%

A screen displays the logo of the London Stock Exchange at their headquarters in London, Britain January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor International News via Reuters:

Britain’s large-cap FTSE 100 was set to post a third consecutive session of losses on Wednesday as declines in commodity-linked mining and energy stocks overshadowed easing rate-hike bets after inflation undershot the Bank of England’s forecast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.32% to 10,655.44 points by 1118 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.41%.

• Weakening gold prices, at their lowest level in more than a year, weighed on precious metal miners, making the sector the biggest drag on the FTSE 100

• Industrial metal miners dropped 2.9% to a nine-month low, tracking copper prices that slid to their weakest level in six months, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns over AI investments

• The energy sector fell 1.2%, declining for a third straight session as easing oil prices weighed on the sector [O/R]

• British inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, data showed on Wednesday; but the reading was slightly below the BoE’s 3.7% forecast, prompting investors to trim bets on a December interest rate increase

• Markets trimmed expectations for a 25-basis-point BoE rate hike by December, with the implied probability falling to 80% from 90%

• “October’s inflation figures offer little new evidence of domestic price pressures, but increasingly hawkish BoE communication raises the risk of earlier and more extensive tightening than anticipated,” said Alexandros Xenofontos, lead UK economist at TS Lombard

• The aerospace and defence sector rose 1.3%, bucking the broader market weakness and emerging as one of the index’s few gainers

• Experian gained 1.4% after the global data and technology firm reported 7% organic revenue growth for the first half and announced a new $500 million share buyback programme

• Recruiter Hays surged 36.4%, leading gains among midcaps, after forecasting first-half operating profit above expectations and signaling a return to growth in Germany, its largest market

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das