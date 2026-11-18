Smith, Browne and Thompson advance in straight games while Farrer survives five-set thriller

Top seeds Anaya Smith, Noah Browne, and D’vario Thompson all recorded straight-games victories in the Men’s Open division as the 2026 Bermuda Squash Association Club Championships continued at the Squash Club in Devonshire.

While the leading contenders in both Open draws advanced without major alarm, the match of the night unfolded in the Men’s Over-40 division, where Hadleigh Farrer outlasted Ricardo Smith in a gripping five-game battle.

In the Men’s Open draw, number one seed Anaya Smith set the tone with a commanding 3-0 sweep over Owen Rosorea (11-5, 11-8, 11-3), while second seed Noah Browne dropped just 10 points across three games in a dominant 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 win against Alex Southern.

Third seed D’vario Thompson joined them in advancing in straight games, overcoming Neil Pohlman 11-9, 11-9, 11-1 after two tightly contested opening frames.

In the Women’s Open division, third seed Susie Howells recovered from a slow start to see off Alex Furtado 3-1. After dropping the opening game 11-8, Howells took firm control of the court to reel off the next three games 11-2, 11-5, 11-2. Fourth seed Juliette Ferrari-McComb enjoyed a smoother passage, defeating Mckenna Kyme in straight games, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7.

The closest contest of the evening saw Hadleigh Farrer dig deep to defeat Ricardo Smith 3-2 in the Men’s Over-40 division.

Smith claimed the opening game 11-5 before Farrer responded to take a 2-1 lead via narrow 11-8 and 11-9 wins. Smith forced a decider by taking the fourth 11-9, only for Farrer to hold his nerve down the stretch and close out the fifth game 11-8.