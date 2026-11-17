Precious Smith stands in the middle as the Netherlands beat Bangladesh by five wickets with two balls to spare

An unbeaten half-century from Sterre Kalis and a four-wicket haul by Heather Siegers powered the Netherlands to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh with just two balls to spare.

Officiated by Bermudian umpire Precious Smith alongside India’s Ankita Guha, the contest saw the Dutch chase down a target of 130 to reach 131-5 in 19.4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 129-8.

Batting first, Bangladesh built their innings around Dilara Akter, who struck four boundaries and two sixes in a composed 51 off 46 deliveries. However, Siegers halted any late acceleration, tearing through the middle order to return standout figures of 4-21 from her four overs.

In reply, Kalis anchored a tense chase with an unbeaten 68 off 50 balls, finding the rope eight times to steer the Netherlands home despite Rabeya Khan’s 2-22 for Bangladesh.