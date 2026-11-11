Regiment soldiers reflect on Remembrance Day ceremony 

Hundreds of people turned out to Front Street this morning where the Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR) led island organisations in the annual Remembrance Day parade.

Residents and visitors packed sidewalks near the Cenotaph as they paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War, the Second World War and other campaigns of the Allied Forces.

Soldiers were joined by the Bermuda Police Service, the Royal Bermuda Regiment Association, RBR Junior Leaders, Bermuda Sea Cadets and Bermuda Scouts.

Music was provided by the RBR Band & Corps of Drums and its Junior Musicians, the Salvation Army Divisional Band, the Somerset Brigade Band and the Bermuda Islands Pipe Band.

The RBR Gun Troop fired rounds to mark the beginning and end of a two-minute silence before the Last Post was sounded.

His Excellency the Governor Andrew Murdoch, CMG, who is also the RBR’s Commander-in- Chief, then led a wreath-laying ceremony, joined by Zane DeSilva, the Acting Premier, and the RBR’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Simons, among other dignitaries.

Remembrance Day is observed on November 11, marking the anniversary of the agreement that would end the First World War.

RBR Captain Samuel Hewitt was honoured to take on the role of parade commander for the first time.

“It was definitely a privilege,” he said. “It’s one of my favourite parades.

“The message I wanted to share with everyone taking part is that we are the generation now responsible for keeping alive traditions and especially the memories of those who served before us.”

Capt Hewitt added that seeing so many spectators brought “a sense of joy and pride”. Among those looking on was Pierre Le Fevre, a Pembroke resident originally from Canada, whose grandfather served in the First World War and father served in the Second World War.

Reflecting on the importance of Remembrance Day and recognising the fallen, he said: “The world owes those people a debt – they are the people who created the liberal democracies that we live in, they made this possible, without that we could be living in totalitarian regimes.

“We need to make sure their memories are honoured and that we are reminded to fight for what they fought for – maybe not militarily but politically, as civic members.”

Private Daniel Simmons, who joined the regiment in January this year, noted how taking part in parades helped to enhance discipline and focus.

The 24-year-old Southampton resident, who is a therapist with Tomorrow’s Voices in civilian life, said he felt humble to march with fellow soldiers.

“I feel that I’m a part of something that’s bigger than myself,” he added.

For Warrant Officer Class 2 Kavin Pilgrim, who was in command of the catafalque party – a guard around the Cenotaph – the parade today was “bittersweet” as he nears the end of 25 years of RBR service.

Noting that the guard performed well, he added: “I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of all the soldiers I’ve trained, every soldier I’ve had an influence on.”

Sergeant Major Pilgrim, from Devonshire and an infrastructure services technician at Belco, said: “What I like about this parade is that we acknowledge those who, in the past, paved the way and laid a foundation for others to build a better future.”

Patience and integrity came to mind as the top two traits developed over his years of service. Sgt Maj Pilgrim said that he would encourage young people to consider joining the regiment.

“Give it a chance,” he added. “You never know where life will take you and by not taking advantage of opportunities like this, you’re limiting yourself.”