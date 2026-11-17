As the festive season approaches, The Salvation Army Bermuda is preparing several initiatives aimed at supporting individuals and families in need, with an ambitious fundraising goal of $1.2 million.

There are Christmas hamper and fundraising initiatives, which will help provide food, toys and essential assistance to families across Bermuda.

Kendal Trott spoke with The Salvation Army Bermuda’s Regional Public Relations Officer, Captain Dennis Maybury, who talked about how families can access assistance and how the wider community can contribute this Christmas season.