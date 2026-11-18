Bermudian striker helps Hatters top group in 3-0 win over Peterborough United

Bermudian striker Nahki Wells struck his ninth goal of the season as Luton Town secured top spot in Southern Group D of the Jersey Mike’s Trophy with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Peterborough United.

Jordan Clark opened the scoring for Jack Wilshere’s side before Wells doubled the advantage six minutes into first-half stoppage time, capping a swift counter-attack after Richards intercepted a stray Peterborough free-kick deep in his own half. Substitute Devante Cole replaced Wells at the break and added a third on the hour mark to extend Luton’s unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

In English non-league action, three more Bermudian players made their mark on the road:

Milan Butterfield helped Halesowen Town claim a commanding 3-0 victory away to Leamington in one of their games in hand on the teams above them.

Jutorre Burgess featured for Coventry United as they earned a vital 2-1 Northern Premier League triumph away at Bourne Town.

Ayleal Dill and Southwell City shared the points in a breathless 4-4 United Counties League Division One draw at Swallownest, having surrendered the lead four separate times.