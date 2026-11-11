Thirty-five years strong: Somersfield Academy to celebrate milestone

Somersfield Academy is celebrating thirty-five years of education in Bermuda.

It began in 1991 as a small Montessori school at Tivoli in Warwick, with just 72 students.

It’s now run from its Devonshire campus, where some former students are enrolling children of their own.

To mark the milestone, the Parent Teacher Association aims to raise $20,000 for the school’s future.

Katie Martin spoke with school leaders.