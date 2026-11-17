The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.66% to 10,809.49 points by 1057 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.8%

A screen displays the logo of the London Stock Exchange at their headquarters in London, Britain January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor International News via Reuters:

UK stocks fell on Tuesday as investors shied away from risky bets ahead of AI bellwether Nvidia’s quarterly results, while mixed labour market data left expectations of a Bank of England rate hike intact.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.66% to 10,809.49 points by 1057 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.8%.

• Wall Street’s tech selloff from the previous session spilled over to global markets, as US tightening curbs on AI chip sales to China added to concerns over the pace and payoff of heavy AI spending

• The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.7% after the benchmark touched record highs last week [.EU]

• Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings due after the market close on Tuesday are in focus following the sudden exit of CEO Jensen Huang

• “Despite its limited exposure to AI, the UK market could not entirely shake off the negative sentiment in markets as tech stocks chalked up further losses,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said

• IQE rose 1.4% after the chip components maker raised its annual outlook after forecasting more than 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2026, boosted by AI-driven data centre demand

• Imperial Brands said it will cut up to 4,600 jobs, or 16%-18% of its workforce, by 2030 as the tobacco maker steps up cost-cutting efforts amid declining cigarette volumes and rising costs

• Leading the losses were banks and industrial metal miners , which fell 0.7% and 1.9%, respectively

• UK wage growth slowed to 3.6% in the third quarter, while job vacancies fell to their lowest since 2021. However, unemployment dipped to 4.6%, leaving a mixed picture for inflation pressures and keeping a December BoE rate rise a live possibility

• Traders see a roughly 90% chance of a BoE rate hike in December, broadly unchanged after the jobs data, LSEG data showed

• “The period of softness in the labor market is over, which removes a hurdle to further Bank of England rate hikes,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas