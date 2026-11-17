Sterling was up 0.1% at $1.3189, and also edged stronger against the common currency at 83.33 pence per euro

International News via Reuters:

The pound cautiously bounced back on Tuesday, breaking a five-day slump in which it lost about 2% of its value against the dollar, as markets reassessed their previous bets for an outsized US interest rate hike.

Sterling was up 0.1% at $1.3189, and also edged stronger against the common currency at 83.33 pence per euro.

The stronger-than-expected British economic growth data published last week was positive for the pound as it underpinned the likelihood that the Bank of England will hike interest rates again, Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said.

“That said, there’s a lot of interest rate hikes already in the price, possibly too much, and that’s probably why we’re going in a little bit more sideways in November,” she added.

Traders are pricing in a 91% chance the BoE will hike interest rates once more before the end of the year, though they are almost evenly divided regarding the possibility of a subsequent one at the central bank’s February meeting.

Money markets ​are currently pricing in almost four 25-basis-point ⁠rate increases by December 2027, LSEG data showed.

Meanwhile, they lowered their bets on an outsized rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with traders now pricing in a 2.6% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 50 basis points in December, down from as much as 14.5% last Thursday, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Weaker-than-forecast British job figures, released earlier on Tuesday, were unlikely to have much impact on the BoE’s rate tightening plan, ING analysts wrote, but there should be much greater market sensitivity around Wednesday’s inflation data.

The analysts also expected the euro/pound pair to trade within the 0.83-0.84 pounds per euro range into the new year.

Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Andrew Heavens