Statement by Dwayne Robinson, Shadow Minister of Home Affairs:

“It is extremely unfortunate that a request to the Minister of Home Affairs to extend a consultation period, for Belco to review proposed Amendments to the Electricity Act, has resulted in legal action,” says Shadow Home Affairs Minister, Dwayne Robinson.



“The Minister previously extended the public consultation on the LandLord Tenant Act reforms as well as the National Electricity Sector Policy 2026.

“Why was this consultation extension request different? Was it worth further legal costs for Bermudians? The Minister tasked with improving affordability for Bermudians, needs to be transparent with the exact amount her reforms have cost us in legal fees.”



Mr Robinson also sets the record straight: “In the interest of transparency and absolute clarity, I would like to clarify something from one of my recent OpEds.

“When I referred to the facilities charge as Belco’s I meant it was implemented by Belco due to the retail tariff design restructuring conducted by the Regulatory Authority, as a result of a Ministerial Directive given by the current Minister.”

“Belco cannot simply set its own rates and I would not want to mislead the public. However the main points of my OpEd stands,” Mr Robinson concludes.