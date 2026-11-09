Dates confirmed for PLP’s key conference

The date for the PLP’s Annual Delegates Conference, which will include the party leadership election, is January 13-15 2027

The PLP will have a new leader by mid-January.



That’s what is set to happen, a source told Bermuda Today, after a closed Progressive Labour Party Central Committee meeting selected January 13-15, 2027, as the date for the delayed Annual Delegates Conference.



PLP Leader David Burt spoke with the party chair after several MPs were absent from the House of Assembly on Friday during the debate on the Education Authority Act. Chair Dawn Simmons summoned for MPs to show up to a joint Central Committee meeting tonight, to discuss House of Assembly matters and the date for the next Annual Conference.



The meeting was closed for Central Committee representatives and parliamentarians only. A number of PLP members were turned away.



The Annual Delegates Conference had been delayed while the party executive was embroiled in a court case with leadership contender Curtis Dickinson.



Mr Dickinson, along with four other plaintiffs, won that case, successfully halting new rules which could have prevented some new members from voting directly in the leadership election.



The PLP executive is required to serve a list of PLP members to the court on Friday 13th November. Paid-up members are eligible to be selected as delegates for the Annual Conference, and delegates can vote in the leadership election.



Curtis Dickinson and Jason Hayward are both running for the leadership.



A prompt for the PLP’s attempt to amend membership rules was the alleged influx of some former or present OBA members among the applications submitted by Mr Dickinson’s campaign.



Curtis Dickinson recently went on record to say there has been no effort on his part to bring in former OBA members to bolster his campaign.

