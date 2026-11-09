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Bermuda Tonight – November 9

By Bermuda Broadcasting Newsdesk

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Poland’s Szymkowiak stuns top seed Bicknell in Bermuda Open thriller
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Dates confirmed for PLP’s key conference
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