Corporate equity group marks fifth anniversary with gala awards at Hamilton Princess

The Association for Corporate Racial Equity (ACRE) marked its fifth anniversary with a gala at the Hamilton Princess on Saturday, November 21, bringing together Bermuda’s international business community to celebrate progress, honour trailblazers and recognise seven individuals whose work is helping to shape the industry.

The evening’s central moment was the presentation of ACRE’s anniversary awards, recognising professional excellence, leadership, service and lasting contributions:

Underwriter of the Year: Saadia Savory, QBE

Saadia Savory, QBE Rising Star: Dejanee Hill-Edwards, Cedar Trace

Dejanee Hill-Edwards, Cedar Trace Broker of the Year: Vernae Outerbridge, Price Forbes

Vernae Outerbridge, Price Forbes Unsung Hero: Suzanne Williams, Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR)

Suzanne Williams, Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) Corporate Leader of the Year: Kyle Masters, Carey Olsen

Kyle Masters, Carey Olsen ACRE Person of the Year (Posthumous): Sergio Lottimore, Hamilton Re

Sergio Lottimore, Hamilton Re Lifetime Achievement: Patrick Tannock, Former CEO, AXA XL Insurance Bermuda

“This anniversary was about far more than one evening. It was a chance to recognise the people who opened doors before ACRE existed, celebrate those leading and making a difference today, and recommit ourselves to ensuring that more Black Bermudians have a meaningful opportunity not only to enter this industry, but to thrive and lead within it. Our award recipients reflect that journey, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped move this work forward,” said Noel Pearman, ACRE Co-Chair.

Keynote speaker Ivy Kusinga delivered A Love Letter from Our Ancestors, a moving reflection on the generations whose resilience made today’s opportunities possible and the often-unseen pressures faced by Black Bermudian professionals. She challenged industry leaders to go beyond recognising potential by actively opening doors for others, and reminded guests that progress must also make room for authenticity, well-being and community. Her closing message was a call to both confidence and shared responsibility: “Take your place. Make room for others. Enjoy what you have helped to build.”

ACRE thanks its partners, volunteers and attendees for supporting the milestone evening.

Founded in 2021 in response to the historic and continuing underrepresentation of Black Bermudians in international business, ACRE’s fifth anniversary underscored a wider legacy of advocacy spanning generations. The organisation remains focused on expanding opportunity, strengthening pathways to senior leadership and helping build an industry in which Bermudian talent can contribute and succeed at every level.

ABOUT ACRE

The Association for Corporate Racial Equity was founded in 2021 and is guided by three pillars: Advocacy, Education and Community. With more than 800 members spanning industries and career levels, ACRE delivers year-round professional development, educational forums, networking and community programming to advance racial equity and opportunity for Black Bermudians in international business.