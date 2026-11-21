Wells double lifts Luton fourth as Hall makes emotional return from stroke

Bermuda captain Nahki Wells scored twice to fire Luton Town into fourth place in Sky Bet League One, while forward Kole Hall made an inspirational return to action a year after suffering a stroke on a busy weekend for Bermudians in England.

At the Pirelli Stadium, Wells converted a 30th-minute penalty to cancel out Burton Albion’s early opener before striking a 75th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 comeback victory for the Hatters.

In the Championship, goalkeeper Nathan Trott suffered a bittersweet birthday outing at Carrow Road as Cardiff City fell 2-1 to Norwich City. Yousef Salech put the Bluebirds ahead early in the second half, only for Paris Maghoma and Mathias Kvistgaarden—who tapped in the rebound after Trott had saved a penalty—to turn the game around.

In National League North, Kole Hall completed a remarkable 12-month recovery from a stroke by coming off the bench in Chorley FC’s 2-1 defeat at Worksop Town, while Keziah Martin helped Hereford beat Darlington 2-0.

Elsewhere in non-league, Ayleal Dill rounded the keeper to score in Southwell City’s 4-1 win over Dunkirk, and AFC Borrowash Victoria—featuring Jakeem Jennings and Malachi Henry—defeated Linby Colliery Welfare 2-0.