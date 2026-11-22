Aaliyah Nolan and Eva Frazzoni celebrate big wins in England while Como fall in Italy

Aaliyah Nolan registered a goal and an assist to inspire Barnsley Women to a commanding 4-0 win at Northampton Town, while Eva Frazzoni’s AFC Sudbury Women also cruised to a 4-0 victory in a mixed weekend for Bermuda’s overseas contingent.

Featuring alongside Trinae Edwards at Sixfields Stadium, Nolan set up Emmie King’s sixth-minute opener before sweeping home Amber Sewell’s cross in the 11th minute as Barnsley raced into a 3-0 lead en route to a clean-sheet rout.

Elsewhere in England, Frazzoni helped AFC Sudbury Women maintain their strong home form with a 4-0 triumph over Wroxham Women at the Elite Travel Stadium.

It proved a tougher outing for Bermuda’s other representatives across the English pyramid, as K’Shaela Burch Waldron’s Sutton United Women fell 3-1 at Banstead Athletic and Jasmine Spence’s Newport Pagnell Town Women lost 2-0 away to Loughborough Foxes Vixens.

In Italy, Leilanni Nesbeth was an unused substitute as FC Como Women slipped to a 2-0 Serie A defeat against leaders Roma. After Como paid a pre-match shirt tribute to injured teammate Astrid Gilardi, goals from Frederikke Thøgersen and Alayah Pilgrim sealed the points for the visitors despite a red card to goalkeeper Rachele Baldi.