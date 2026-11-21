Festive crowd enjoys highly competitive matches at Press Court

Winners of a three-set thriller: Gavin Manders, left, and Mical Russell. Photo: Tony McWilliam

Gavin Manders and Mark Cordeiro both captured two gold medals as the highest-rated divisions of the 2026 Bermuda National Pickleball Championships concluded at Press Court in Hamilton last night.

A large crowd turned out to support the players in a festive atmosphere.

National co-captain Manders swept both 4.5+ titles in contrasting fashion. Alongside fellow co-captain Sasha Fisher, he dominated the Open Mixed Doubles 4.5+ final, conceding just two points in a 15-1, 15-1 rout of Melisa Judd and Neal Towlson.

Manders then battled through a three-set thriller with Mical Russell in the Men’s Open Doubles 4.5+ decider, recovering from a tight second-set loss to defeat Rian Michelsen and Tom Mills 11-6, 10-12, 11-5.

The Women’s Open Doubles 4.0+ final also went the distance, with Lily Hallett and Patricia Mills rallying from a set down to beat Naphisa Smith and Melisa Judd 8-11, 11-4, 11-6.

In the senior categories, Cordeiro claimed straight-sets gold in both 50+ divisions—partnering Michael Way to defeat Duane Symonds and Muhammad Khan 11-4, 11-5 in the men’s event, before teaming with Val Stevenson to edge Ryon Outerbridge and Wenda Roberts 11-8, 11-7 in the mixed final.

