Burt leads Overseas Territories talks with UK ministers this week

This week, the Premier and Minister of Finance, the Hon. E. David Burt JP MP, will be in London, attending the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) with the UK Government as well as participating in a series of engagements.

The Joint Ministerial Council is the highest political forum between the UK Government and elected Leaders of the British Overseas Territories, and the most important date in Bermuda’s external relations calendar.

This year it carries added significance as the Premier attends as President of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA). This position requires the Premier to Co-Chair the Joint Ministerial Council alongside Minister for the Overseas Territories, Uma Kumaran MP.

Following the Caribbean Leaders’ Caucus of the Overseas Territories held in October, which served as a key precursor to the JMC discussions, the Premier will help lead engagement between Territory leaders and the UK Government.

The JMC will be held at Lancaster House and attended by Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs, the Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP.

Over the two days at Lancaster House the JMC will engage in discussions on topics including the relationship between the UK and the Overseas Territories, security and justice, illicit finance, climate and nature, health and uprating of pensions for some Territories, emerging technology, and economic growth and investment.

The Premier will be joined in London by the Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward JP, MP, and the delegation will be supported by Kimberley Durrant, UK Representative and current Chair of UKOTA, and Brandon Sousa, Deputy UK Representative of the Government’s London Office.

Alongside the JMC the Premier and Minister Hayward will meet with various UK Ministers such as the Minister of State at the Home Office, including the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

During the week the delegation will also meet with industry partners in London and attend parliamentary engagements.

The visit will close with the Government of Bermuda London Office’s annual Dinner for Bermudian students and recent graduates in the UK.