Industry supports 2,573 jobs and generates $185m in government revenue, new report shows

Today, the Ministry of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, released the 2025 Tourism Satellite Account report from the Department of Statistics.

The Minister explained, “The Tourism Satellite Account is a tool used to measure the economic contribution of tourism to Bermuda’s economy. The Report highlights the direct, indirect and induced effects of the tourism industry on output, employment and wages in Bermuda. In 2025, the tourism industry contributed 4.0 per cent of the total Bermuda Gross Domestic Productcurrent prices. Gross value added produced from activities of tourism-related establishments such as hotels, restaurants, travel agencies and passenger transport businesses totalled $1,032 million. Of this total, gross value added derived from direct tourist spending accounted for 38.2 per cent or $394 million.”

The Minister further explained, “The tourism industry generated 2,573 jobs in 2025. These jobs accounted for approximately 7.6 per cent of the total jobs in the Bermuda economy. Employment of Bermudians directly associated with tourism totalled 1,592 workers, representing 61.9 per cent of tourism jobs and reflecting a 4.2 per cent decrease compared with 2024.”

The Minister concluded, “After factoring in the multiplier effects of visitor spending on output, employment and wages to households, tourism indirectly contributed an additional $143 million in value added to the economy and 416 additional jobs. The combined direct and indirect effects on wages were measured at $358 million in 2025. The spending of these wages in the Bermuda economy, in turn, has a multiplier effect by further creating additional jobs and wages. This is referred to as the induced effect of tourism spending. These induced effects were measured at 775 jobs and $112 million in wages. Tourism’s contribution to government revenue in 2025 was $185 million or 11.9 per cent of the total revenue.”

The 2025 Tourism Satellite Account report is available online at https://www.gov.bm/tourism-statistics. The public is advised to read the concepts and definitions on page 5 of the report before reviewing the data.