James Ireland, who was in Bermuda for the World Rugby Classic, died after a crash in Hamilton Parish

Tributes have been paid to a Welsh rugby player who died after a bike crash in Hamilton Parish.

James Ireland, 42, had played internationally for the Wales under-21s team.

The Wales Online news website reporting that he turned out for Italy at the Classic, having played some of his club rugby in Italy.

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, November 11. It was a single-vehicle collision involving a 50cc rental scooter on North Shore Road.

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene by first responders, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Confirmation of the rugby player’s death has been reported widely across national newspapers in the U.K. today.

Wales Online reporting that Mr. Ireland had played for Rugby Parma and Crociati Parma in Italy, as well Dragons, Birmingham Moseley, Newport, Cross Keys, London Welsh and Bedwas: “The scrum-half was capped by Wales at under-21 level, and was part of the team that claimed an U21 Six Nations Grand Slam in 2005.”

In a statement, Ireland’s former club Parma said: “A grave loss has struck the Gialloblù family. James passed away last week in Bermuda, where he was with the Italia Classic team competing in the World Rugby Classic. He was only 42 years old.

“A scrum-half, he wore the yellow and blue shirt in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons, when the team played in the Super 10, before continuing his career with Crociati Parma from 2010 to 2012.

“On behalf of the entire Club, the management, the coaches, the players and the fans, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones.”

Wales Online also quoting Dai Rees, Ireland’s former coach at the Dragons, Wales u19s and Cross Keys. He said: “It’s a deep, deep, deep sadness to hear of James’ accident and the loss.

“My thoughts are with his parents, his family and his wife and three children.”

Dragons RFC released a statement on their website: “Everyone at Dragons RFC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player James Ireland at the age of 42.

“Ireland featured at scrum half at Rodney Parade, playing on 10 occasions over three seasons for the Men of Gwent between 2004 and 2006.

“James would also play in Wales for Newport RFC, Cross Keys and Bedwas as well as spells at Crociati Rugby, Parma Rugby, Birmingham Moseley and London Welsh. He won international caps for Wales at Under-21, Under-19 and Youth level.

“James is fondly remembered from his time at Dragons and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

