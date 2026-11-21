Scaffolding will be dismantled tomorrow and extra caution is advised

Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) advises the public that scaffolding outside the walkway to the Emergency Department, will be dismantled on Sunday 22 November 2026. The dismantling will start at 7:30am and is expected to be completed in 4 hours.

There will be personnel stationed at the scene to safely escort all people who need to use the walkway during the dismantling works. Work will stop as members of the public are escorted through.

We ask that members of the public follow the directions of the personnel stationed at the scene and we apologise for inconvenience this may cause.