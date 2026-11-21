Opposition wants everyone to be clear about how the education reform process has evolved

The Minister of Education is now speaking about the importance of strengthening the Education Authority Bill, but Bermudians deserve to know how we arrived at this point.

Before November 6, the OBA already presented its concerns and proposals to strengthen the legislation. The Minister rejected the OBA calls for changes and was prepared to proceed with the Bill as it stood.

On November 6, the OBA asked Parliament for more time to address those concerns.

The PLP voted against us.

Government MPs supported the Minister’s position that the legislation should proceed without the additional scrutiny we were requesting.

It was only when a second vote was held, and the Government did not have enough MPs present, that the OBA secured the delay.

That is the parliamentary record.

The OBA used that additional time to submit detailed legislative amendments covering ten areas, including student outcomes, independent oversight, school governance, appointments, transparency and accountability.

The Government has now brought forward 17 amendment sheets. Nine are directly connected to the OBA proposals, including many of the substantive improvements the Minister is now highlighting.

How can the Minister now speak about the importance of these changes when he previously rejected our proposals and his PLP colleagues voted against allowing Parliament the time to consider them?

The Minister speaks about listening to stakeholders, but his Government voted against further scrutiny when concerns remained unresolved.

He speaks about accountability, yet has offered no explanation for opposing the additional time that led to so many of these amendments.

He speaks about putting students first, but that commitment must be demonstrated through decisions in Parliament, not statements issued afterwards.

This double-speak and attempt to rewrite what happened is another example of why public trust in this Government has been eroded. The parliamentary record cannot be changed to suit the Government’s latest narrative.

We welcome the Government’s decision to adopt many of the OBA’s amendments. These changes strengthen the legislation, although important differences remain that we will continue to address.

But accepting these amendments now does not erase the Government’s earlier position.

The Minister was prepared to proceed without these changes. The PLP voted against the delay. The OBA secured the time needed to strengthen the legislation, and the Government has now adopted many of our proposals.

The public can judge that sequence for themselves.

The OBA’s concern was never simply whether an Education Authority would be established. It was whether the legislation would provide the independence, accountability and safeguards necessary to improve outcomes for Bermuda’s children.