The Ministry of Public Works and Environment advises motorists that an emergency lane closure will take place on Middle Road at Somerset Bridge, Sandys, on Sunday, 22 November 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to facilitate Somerset Bridge investigation works.

Traffic will be managed by Ministry representatives using stop-and-go signs and, where necessary, traffic lights.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and cooperate with traffic-control personnel while travelling through the area.

The Ministry thanks the public for its patience and cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience caused.