Top two seeds cruise into Men’s Open final with straight-sets semi-final victories in Devonshire

Top seed Anaya Smith and second seed Noah Browne both registered straight-sets victories on semi-final night to book a Men’s Open title showdown at the 2026 Bermuda Squash Association Club Championships in Devonshire.

Smith needed just 22 minutes to dispatch third seed D’Vario Thompson. After edging a tight opening game on extra points, the number one seed pulled clear to seal a 13-11, 11-5, 11-6 triumph.

Browne followed suit against fourth seed Armin De Weerdt, holding his nerve through two closely contested opening frames before closing out a 12-10, 11-9, 11-5 win.

Friday’s showpiece finals night in Devonshire will open with the Women’s Open decider between top seed Sydney Wallace and second seed Abigail Brewer, immediately preceding the men’s championship match.