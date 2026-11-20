Gold and bronze medal clashes take centre stage as national championships conclude at PressCourt

The Pickleball Association of Bermuda (PAB) National Championships reach a thrilling climax on Friday night as a packed slate of gold and bronze medal matches takes centre stage at PressCourt in Hamilton.

Action gets under way at 5:30 PM AST across all four indoor courts, opening with the Women’s 50+ gold and bronze medal clashes alongside the Women’s Open 3.5 gold final on Court 3.

The evening schedule builds through the 50+ mixed and men’s divisions before reaching its showpiece marquee matchups—headlined by the Men’s Open 4.5+ gold final on Court 2 at 7:45 PM, followed by the Open Mixed 4.5+ gold decider at 8:30 PM.

Spectator viewing will be centred around Court 2 throughout the night, while Court 4 will transition to open community play from 7:45 PM onwards.