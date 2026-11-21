Investigation into the fatal shooting of Mr. Wilfred Outerbridge Jr continues: witnesses urged to come forward

Police Statement:

The Bermuda Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal for witnesses to assist with the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Mr. Wilfred Outerbridge Jr, which occurred on the evening of November 21, 2023.



Anyone with information about the two individuals in the attached photo or who can provide any other details that may help progress the investigation is asked to contact the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Odessa Philip, on 717-2193 or via email atophilip@bps.bm<mailto:ophilip@bps.bm>. Alternatively, you can call 211 or the main police number at 295-0011.



You may also call the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers number 800-8477 or share the information with a police officer you’re comfortable speaking with.