Sturdy Precast units under construction in Barbados Statement by Christopher Famous, PLP for Constituency #11, Devonshire East & Chairman of the Bermuda Housing Corporation:

Whilst parties may differ on levels, we all agree on ensuring the economy is stable and growing sensibly.

In order to expand the economy to allow for more workers / economic activity we need more housing. According to the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce report in 2025, we need 2500 additional units.

Questions welcomed

The media, the opposition and the public have the right, should I say, responsibility to ask questions and give commentary regarding what the government is doing regarding providing more affordable housing. What they won’t say is that the government is doing nothing.

Currently less than 5% of residential housing is public affordable housing. This does not mean that 95% of other housing is unaffordable. What it does mean is that, under the current situation we face in Bermuda, the government has to increase their housing stock. Many, too many, Bermudians are faced with ever increasing rents and some are choosing to move overseas. This is not good. The MInistry of Housing has stepped in to assist 200+ Bermudian families / seniors in phase 1. For clarity, the vast majority of persons looking for reasonable accommodations are fully employed and their rents will go towards the mortgages.

Contrary to claims in public, the taxpayer is not solely footing the bill.

There are currently 600+ Bermudian families on the list. Some are critical, some urgent, some not so urgent. The current rates for a two bedroom on the open market now exceed $3000-$4000. A range most Bermudians cannot afford. So, for the 100 families that will find a home at an affordable price between Albert Row, Victoria Row and Tommy Fox Road it is indeed a benefit. In Southampton 110 independent living seniors will have new accommodations. In Phase 2 we will be looking to create homes that first time home owners will be able to purchase.

The Craftsmen

It has always been the Bermuda Housing Corporation (BHC) mandate to put projects for construction, repair and maintenance out to tender to small to mid-size Bermudian contractors. In the case of the new upcoming projects, two overseas contractors who specialise in precast structural construction were chosen. This will allow the units to be built in a shorter time span at a lower cost. Their main responsibility will be to erect the shells of the units. It will be Bermudian companies who carry out the following tasks; trucking & haulage, electrical installation, plumbing installation, carpentry, painting. So, the claims that Bermudian companies and or Bermudians are not involved in the upcoming projects is totally inaccurate. Thus far, planning approval has been granted for units in St. David’s and Sandys.

In conclusion, a labour government by historical definition has to have a social agenda as well as an eye/hand on the economic activity that pays those taxes into government coffers. By providing more affordable homes we are able to keep more employed Bermudians in Bermuda whilst also allowing the growth of economic activity. Please look forward to more updates as we continue this journey.