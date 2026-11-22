City of Hamilton urges more boaters to sign up for December harbour spectacle

The City of Hamilton is preparing to welcome back the City Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday, December 12, from 6:30pm to 9:00pm, featuring the return of a fireworks finale over Hamilton Harbour.

While organisers are expanding family entertainment for this year’s event, the City is also warning that a significant decline in boat participation in recent years could put the long-term future of the tradition in jeopardy.

“While we’re incredibly excited to bring the Christmas Boat Parade back to Hamilton Harbour this year, we also need to have an honest conversation about its future,” said Senior Events Coordinator Lorna Harward. “The parade relies on the enthusiasm, commitment and generosity of Bermuda’s boating community, and without sufficient participation, it becomes increasingly difficult to justify the considerable resources required to stage an event of this scale.

“We want to see this wonderful tradition continue for generations to come, but we cannot do it alone. We need the boating community to come forward and show us that there is still a strong appetite to participate. Ultimately, it is the community that will determine whether this cherished tradition has a future.”

Boat owners can still register to take part via the City’s online Boater Registration Form, with participating vessels eligible for a $750 stipend to help cover decorating and preparation costs.

Entertainment and Prizes

Out on the water, boats will complete roughly two laps of Hamilton Harbour between 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Vessels will compete across seven categories judged by Town Crier Ed Christopher, City Councillor Maxanne Caines, artist Alshante Foggo, and HSBC Chief Risk Officer Shannon Burgess:

Best Overall Boat (First Place): A $2,000 BELCO gift voucher and a two-night stay at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

A $2,000 BELCO gift voucher and a two-night stay at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. People’s Choice (Second Place): A $1,500 PW Marine gift voucher, decided by spectators via a QR code at the event.

A $1,500 PW Marine gift voucher, decided by spectators via a QR code at the event. Best Traditional Christmas Message (Third Place): A $100 RUBIS gift voucher.

A $100 RUBIS gift voucher. Additional Trophies: Best Community Message, Most Original, Most Humorous, and Kids’ Choice (voted on via a chalkboard at the Viewing Village).

On land, free admission is offered to the Viewing Village and Kids Zone at Number One Car Park. Activities include a giant slide and zipline from FunTyme, rock climbing with Strictly Fun Rentals, inflatables from Play Co, roller skating with Mint Skates, Bermy Striders activities, face painting by Sniggles Facepainting, and a photo booth by Tony Bean. Complimentary Santa hats will also be available at the CityZen booth.

Toy vendors Budget Enterprize and Toy Express will be on site alongside food and drink stalls from Ashley’s Lemonade, Funnelicious, Spot Restaurant, Croffle Haus, and Speciality Cinema. The evening will be hosted by Patrina ‘Power Girl’ O’Connor with music by DJ Scoobay.

Those unable to attend in person can watch a livestream broadcast by JROC Communications at ://youtube.com . The 2026 event is sponsored by HSBC Bank Bermuda and RUBIS Energy Bermuda.

Traffic and Public Notices for Saturday, December 12

Front Street Closure: Closed from Queen Street to Parliament Street, including Number 1 and Number 5 car parks, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm.

Closed from Queen Street to Parliament Street, including Number 1 and Number 5 car parks, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. One-Way Traffic: Harbour Road (between Manse Road and Stowe Hill) and The Lane (between Stowe Hill and North Roundabout) will operate as eastbound only.

Harbour Road (between Manse Road and Stowe Hill) and The Lane (between Stowe Hill and North Roundabout) will operate as eastbound only. Parking: No parking on both sides of Manse Road, Chapel Road, and Cavendish Road. Parking is permitted on the north side of Harbour Road between Manse Road and Lovers Lane.

No parking on both sides of Manse Road, Chapel Road, and Cavendish Road. Parking is permitted on the north side of Harbour Road between Manse Road and Lovers Lane. Garbage Collection: Parade-area businesses must place garbage out by 4:30pm, as there will be no collections after 5:00pm.

Parade-area businesses must place garbage out by 4:30pm, as there will be no collections after 5:00pm. Harbour Restrictions: Only official parade participants may anchor inside the designated parade zone; spectator vessels must stay outside the restricted area.

Only official parade participants may anchor inside the designated parade zone; spectator vessels must stay outside the restricted area. Boat Parade Route: Participating boats are expected to complete approximately two laps of Hamilton Harbour between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m (map below)

For further details or boat registration inquiries, email events@cityhall.bm