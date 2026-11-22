The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is inviting eligible members of the public to apply for an upcoming First Aid, CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Certification Training programme.

Applications are open until 27 November 2026 and offer participants an opportunity to develop practical, hands-on emergency-response skills that can make a difference in the workplace and everyday life.

The training will equip participants with essential first aid knowledge and CPR skills, as well as instruction in the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Participants who complete the programme will gain industry-recognised certification.

First aid and emergency-response skills are valuable across a wide range of occupations, particularly in roles where employees work directly with the public, care for others or operate in environments where workplace accidents or medical emergencies may occur.

Occupational areas where this training would be particularly beneficial include:

Healthcare and Social Services: Nursing assistants, healthcare aides, caregivers, medical assistants, patient support workers and community support workers.

Nursing assistants, healthcare aides, caregivers, medical assistants, patient support workers and community support workers. Childcare and Education: Teachers, teaching assistants, daycare workers, childcare providers and school support staff.

Teachers, teaching assistants, daycare workers, childcare providers and school support staff. Construction and Trades: Construction workers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons and site supervisors.

Construction workers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons and site supervisors. Hospitality and Tourism: Hotel staff, restaurant employees, chefs, lifeguards and recreational staff.

Hotel staff, restaurant employees, chefs, lifeguards and recreational staff. Security and Safety: Security officers, safety officers and emergency response personnel.

Security officers, safety officers and emergency response personnel. Transportation: Heavy truck drivers, bus drivers, taxi operators and delivery drivers.

Heavy truck drivers, bus drivers, taxi operators and delivery drivers. Sports and Recreation: Fitness instructors, personal trainers, coaches and sports officials.

Fitness instructors, personal trainers, coaches and sports officials. Marine and Maritime: Boat operators, marine crew, deckhands and maritime workers.

Boat operators, marine crew, deckhands and maritime workers. Facilities, Maintenance and Groundskeeping: Maintenance technicians, groundskeepers, cleaning supervisors, building attendants and agricultural workers.

Maintenance technicians, groundskeepers, cleaning supervisors, building attendants and agricultural workers. Retail and Customer Service: Retail supervisors, customer service representatives and shopping centre staff.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be Bermudian, the spouse of a Bermudian, or hold Permanent Resident’s Certificate (PRC) status.

Provide valid identification.

Be available to attend and participate in the entire training session.

The proposed training dates are 30 November to 18 December 2026.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply before the deadline of 27 November 2026. Applications can be submitted by scanning the QR code on the programme flyer or visiting www.dwd.bm, where complete programme details and full eligibility requirements are available.

The Department of Workforce Development encourages eligible residents to take advantage of this opportunity to develop valuable life-saving skills, build confidence in responding to emergencies and become better prepared to help others when it matters most.

For further information or to contact the Department of Workforce Development, call 297-7714 or visit dwd.bm.