By Michael Fahy, Shadow Minister for Economy, Labour and Housing’

“Zero tolerance” on work permit breaches has produced no civil penalties since it was announced, the Minister’s own answers show two penalties totalling $10,000 in almost nine years, and no investigations at all from 2020 to 2023.

The One Bermuda Alliance said written answers from the Minister of Economy and Labour, Jason Hayward, show a wide gap between the Government’s repeated statements on work permit enforcement and the Department of Immigration’s record.

The answers, dated 6 November, respond to parliamentary questions tabled by me in September 2026.

In April 2025 the Minister announced a “zero-tolerance policy” on work permit violations, saying penalties would be applied without exception. He reminded employers that the Chief Immigration Officer can impose civil penalties under section 71A of the Bermuda Immigration and Protection Act, and that fines would be levied per individual. The Ministry repeated the warnings in a public reminder in November 2025.

The Minister’s own records show he has failed. No civil penalties were imposed in 2025 and there are none so far in 2026. The Chief Immigration Officer is reviewing six cases. Since January 2018 the Chief Immigration Officer has imposed two civil penalties, one in 2018 and one in 2024, a total of $10,000. From 2020 to 2023 no civil penalty investigations were conducted. The answer attributes this to resource shortages, with all Senior Immigration Inspectors working at the airport and the Executive Jet Facility at the time.

The Minister has criticised employers for late applications. Our analysis of his own information suggests new standard permits took an average of 57 days and standard renewals 55 days in the first eight months of 2026, against 27 days for all permits in 2023 and a typical turnaround the Minister put in April 2025 at closer to 30 working days.

The OBA is calling for quarterly public reports on enforcement, to include investigations opened and closed, civil penalties imposed, and the section of the Act each relates to. We would like the Minister to advise the public of how many inspectors are assigned to the Compliance Section today, and a commitment that they will not be redeployed to airport duty.

An explanation of the six cases under review, and when decisions will be made would be useful. In addition, monthly processing times by permit type should be released on the Department’s web page stating whether days are calendar or working days, and a date for returning renewals to target.

Finally, a clear statement of how many individuals hold the 20,334 approved permits the Ministry reported as at 23 September 2026, which is more than double the 9,099 permit-held jobs in the Government’s Employment Briefs.

The data speaks for itself.