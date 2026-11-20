Bermudian swimmer drops time across two B-finals as Volunteers extend invitational lead

Bermuda’s Elan Daley beat the NCAA Division I national qualifying standard in the 200-yard individual medley as the University of Tennessee extended their commanding lead at the 2026 Tennessee Invitational.

Competing at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Daley delivered a pair of strong individual performances in the evening B-finals after dropping time across both of her morning swims.

In the women’s 200-yard individual medley, Daley placed 10th in the preliminaries in 1:59.02 before returning to clock 1:58.40 in the B-final—finishing fourth and dipping under the NCAA Division I qualifying mark of 1:58.66.

She also impressed in the 50-yard freestyle, progressing in 11th place (22.60) before lowering her time to 22.43 to take sixth in the B-final.

Her points propelled Tennessee to 913 points through 27 events, keeping the hosts well clear of second-placed Virginia (738.5) and North Carolina (478.5).